DICT to push 'harmonization' of gov't ICT projects

The Department of Information and Communications Technology on Saturday said it plans to revive the Medium-term Information and Communications Technology Harmonization Initiative or MITHI amid increasing cybersecurity threats.

In a news forum in Quezon City, DICT Undersecretary Jeffrey Ian Dy said the initiative aims to harmonize ICT-related resources, programs and projects in all agencies and on all levels of the bureaucracy.

MITHI targets to ensure a systematic process for the planning, budgeting, implementation, monitoring and evaluation of government-wide ICT projects.

To push through the plan, Dy said the DICT will be partnering with the Department of Budget and Management for the approval of IT projects, including cybersecurity efforts of various government offices.

Dy urged all government agencies to strictly implement the policy where office devices and equipment should be spared from non-work related software that may cause potential risks.

He also disclosed that the DICT is considering the issuance of an order prohibiting the installation of software on government-owned equipment.