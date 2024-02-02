LTO registration drive boosts renewals

Land Transportation Office Chief Assistant Secretary Atty. Vigor D. Mendoza II on Friday began conducting visits in all of the agency’s regional offices in a bid to hit the ground running in the implementation of the “No Registration, No Travel” policy.

Mendoza said the purpose of the regional visits is to showcase a strong support system to all the LTO regional and district offices across the country and check on the status of the major road safety thrust of the agency under the guidance of Department of Transportation Secretary Jaime J. Bautista.

“We want to check on the programs, projects and good practices of each regional offices that can be replicated and utilized in other parts of the country,” Mendoza said.

During his visit at the LTO Regional Office I, Regional Director Glorioso Daniel Martinez presented to Mendoza the Region 1 Information Management Terminal, or RiMAT which also means “to shine” in Ilocano.

RiMAT illuminates the path to digital efficiency and enhanced client services and is a product of the collaborative efforts between the central office and regional offices. The project provided the groundwork for a more streamlined and responsive LTO.

Mendoza also discussed the nationwide implementation of the “No Registration, No Travel” policy in partnership with other law enforcement agencies like the Philippine Coast Guard, the Philippine National Police and the local government units.

Based on the data of the LTO, owners of a total of 272,233 delinquent motor vehicles have renewed their expired registration from 1 to 31 January this year.