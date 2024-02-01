Sweden foils Israel embassy bombing

STOCKHOLM (AFP) — Israel’s embassy in Stockholm was the target of an attempted attack, the ambassador said Wednesday, after a bomb squad destroyed what Swedish police called “a dangerous object.”

Police said the “live” device had been found by staff on the premises of the Israeli embassy in the Swedish capital, without specifying what the object was.

“We were alerted at 1:08 p.m. by the embassy that they had found an object they believed to be dangerous,” Daniel Wikdahl with the Stockholm police told Agence France-Presse.

An area around the object was closed off and Wikdahl added that the national bomb squad had been called to scene and had decided to destroy the object.

“The object has been destroyed by the national bomb squad, and our assessment is that it was live,” the police officer said.

“Today we were subject to an attempted attack against the Embassy of Israel in Stockholm and its employees,” Israeli ambassador to Sweden Ziv Nevo Kulman said in a post to X.

“We will not be intimidated by terror,” Kulman added.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson called the situation “very serious.”

“An attempted attack on an embassy is an attack both on those who work there and on Sweden,” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.