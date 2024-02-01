QCPD nabs suspects for illegal possession of drugs, firearm

Two drug suspects who sold P8,500 worth of shabu to a cop who posed as buyer were nabbed by operatives of the Quezon City Police District in a buy bust operation in Batasan Hills Wednesday night. One of them was found to be carrying a Cal. 9mm Beretta pistol with six pieces of live ammunition.

P/Lt.Col. Jerry Castillo, Station Commander of Batasan Police Station (PS 6), identified the duo as Zoren Almazan, 33, from Marikina City, and Herbert Gagalang, 37, a resident of San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan.

Castillo said his men conducted a buy-bust operation in response to a tip-off from a concerned citizen regarding the illegal drug activities of the suspects at 9:50 PM on 31 January 2024, in front of Shakatak Motorshop, IBP Road, Brgy. Batasan Hills, Quezon City.

A police officer posed as a buyer and bought P8,500.00 worth of shabu from suspect Almazan, and at the given pre-arranged signal, they were arrested.

Seized from the suspects were 10 grams of shabu worth P68,000.00, one cellular phone, one brown coin purse, and two helmets, along with the buy-bust money. Almazan was also found in possession of the said firearm.

Castillo said the suspects will be charged with violations of R.A. 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. A charge for violation of R.A. 10591, or Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, will also be filed against Almazan before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office.

"I commend the diligent efforts of PS 6 operatives under the leadership of PLTCOL Jerry Castillo for their efforts to combat illegal activities and hold perpetrators accountable for their actions. Let this serve as a warning to those who engage in such unlawful activities that the QCPD will not hesitate to take decisive action to arrest you and ensure the safety of our city,” P/Brig.Gen.Redrico Maranan, QCPD Director said.