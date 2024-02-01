Enhanced, accessible health care services urged

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, stressed the need for enhanced and more accessible healthcare services after a recent poll indicating that health remains a top concern among Filipinos.

The survey, conducted from December 10 to 14, revealed that 71 percent of respondents prioritized staying healthy and avoiding illness, marking an increase from a previous survey.

Go emphasized that good health is key for Filipinos to become productive citizens, even stressing that “health equates to life itself.”

“Our people’s health cannot take a backseat. This is not just about combating diseases but a holistic approach to ensuring every Filipino has access to medical services, adequate nutrition, and a healthy environment,” he explained.

The survey also highlighted the growing concern about food security, with 50 percent of respondents stressing the importance of having enough to eat daily, a noticeable increase from the previous poll.

This rise in concern is parallel to the reported increase in involuntary hunger, jumping from 10 percent in October 2023 to 14 percent in December.

Meanwhile, Go sent his team to Nueva Vizcaya to provide necessary assistance to displaced workers from Santa Fe, Aritao, Solano and Bayombong.

The senator has been emphasizing the importance of pursuing measures that would efficiently address the scarcity of livelihood opportunities in the countryside to boost inclusive economic recovery.

The distribution activities were held at the Sta. Fe municipal gymnasium and at the People’s Stage, Capitol Compound in Bayombong on 17 and 29 January, respectively, led by Governor Atty Jose “Jing” Gambito. Meanwhile, Go’s Malasakit Team provided shirts and balls to beneficiaries.