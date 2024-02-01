Case build-up on vs seized P6.7-B drugs

After the Department of Justice panel of prosecutors and the National Police Commission held a clarificatory meeting, an additional complaint was filed in connection with the P6.7-billion illegal drugs seized by the Philippine National Police-Drug Enforcement Group in Manila.

In a statement, the DoJ disclosed they conducted a meeting with representatives of Napolcom regarding the seizure of 990 kg of methamphetamine hydro-chloride locally known as shabu during an

anti-illegal drugs operation last October 2022.

The additional complaint stemmed from the Fact-Finding Inquiry Report on the Mayo drug bust case submitted by Napolcom as a result of its investigation on the alleged anomalies and irregularities committed by certain individuals during the said anti-illegal drugs operations.

The clarificatory meeting discussed matters relating to the submitted evidence/documents as part of the case build up process prescribed under Department Circular 20 s. 2023 issued by the Secretary of Justice.

Once the case build-up is completed, the preliminary investigation will commence immediately to determine whether a probable cause exists to warrant the filing of charges against those involved in the alleged anomalies.

On 8 October 2022 at around 4:45 p.m. operatives of Special Operations Unit 4A under the supervision of PBGen. Narciso D. Domingo, Director PDEG, with Police Regional Office 4A, National Capital Region Police Office, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-NCR, Regional Special Operations Unit, Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit 4A, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency 4A, Regional Drug Enfocement Unit-NCR, Manila Police District–Drug Enforcement Unit, Bureau of Customs, Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service, Regional Intelligence Division-RSOG NCRPO, Moriones Police Station 2 and National Bureau of Investigation conducted joint buy-bust operations in No. 1742, Jose Abad Santos Street, Barangay 252, Tondo, Manila which resulted in the successful arrest of Ney Saligumba Atadero, 50 years old, and a resident of 1448, Leon Guinto Street, Ermita, Manila.