Striking a balance

Dear editor,

Whether we like it or not, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s recent plea to the House of Representatives to abandon the controversial People’s Initiative to amend the 1987 Constitution has ignited a firestorm of debate.

This comes as proponents of the PI see it as a necessary step to modernizing the Constitution and addressing pressing issues like political instability and economic inequality.

However, those who are opposed to the amendments fear that it is a veiled attempt to consolidate power in the hands of the executive branch, potentially paving the way for an authoritarian regime.

Some senators are worrying about the possible effects and implications of amending the Constitution and some sectors are wary of perceived “doom” in pushing for the amendments.

If we may recall, Senator Imee Marcos — the President’s sister — accused their cousin, House Speaker Martin Romualdez, of being behind the People’s Initiative, including its funding.

The President’s argument, however, for dropping the PI hinges on the need for unity and political stability as he contended that the initiative has become a divisive issue and hinders the progress of more pressing concerns.

Marcos also seemingly suggested that the Commission on Elections’ suspension of the PI on technical issues rendered it moot and, while the move was welcome, Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri stressed that the “fight” was far from over as the issue of the people’s initiative was not resolved with the Comelec en banc decision, which included the poll body’s acceptance of signatures at its local offices.

While there’s merit to Marcos’ concern about the PI’s divisive nature, it’s crucial to examine the deeper implications of his appeal.

One issue that keeps cropping up is that the Senate vehemently opposes the PI because it may grant the House of Representatives “excessive” power which could potentially upset the checks and balances in government.

But this concern, we’re afraid, raises another question: Is Marcos’s call for unity merely a smokescreen for a power grab?

If we really look into it, the House’s own internal division on the PI further complicates the matter as some members, wary of the initiative’s potential to destabilize the political landscape, seem willing to heed Marcos’ call.

Others, however, remain committed to the PI, viewing it as a legitimate expression of the people’s will.

Ultimately, the decision of whether or not to abandon the PI rests with the House, as it must carefully weigh the potential benefits of a modernized Constitution against the risks of empowering the executive branch at the expense of the legislature.

It must also consider the public sentiment, ensuring that their decision will reflect the will of the people they represent.

Marcos’s appeal to drop the PI presents a critical juncture for Philippine democracy — a moment that demands clear-headed analysis, thoughtful deliberation, and unwavering commitment to upholding the Constitution.

It also protects the delicate balance of power it enshrines.

Now, if only our lawmakers can see what is good for the country then, by all means, amend the Constitution.

But if there is no clarity, well, that’s a different story.

Gregorio Alzaga

