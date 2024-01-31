NACC warns public vs Facebook pages offering illegal adoption services

The National Authority for Child Care warned the public against the proliferation of Facebook groups and pages offering illegal adoption services.

"Ang NACC ay nananawagan sa publiko na huwag tangkilikin ang mga Facebook Groups at Pages na nag-aalok ng illegal adoption services (The NACC calls on the public not to support Facebook Groups and Pages that offer illegal adoption services)," NACC said in a public advisory dated 30 January.

It also urged the public to report the said pages and groups.

"Maaaring ipagbigay alam sa aming ahensya, o i-report sa Facebook ang mga page o groups na nagsasagawa ng ganitong ilegal na gawain (You may report to our agency or report the Facebook pages or group that carry out this illegal activity)," the NACC said.

The NACC reminded the public to contact the agency or Regional Alternative Child Care Office for information about legal adoption and foster care.