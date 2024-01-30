Valenzuela health workers get training, conferred with NC II Certification

The Barangay Health Workers in Valenzuela City have obtained certification from the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority.

This was after the Valenzuela City Health Office in partnership with the TESDA conducted the Barangay Health Service NC II training to some 150 BHWs who were given Certificate of Completion at the Valenzuela Auditorium last 29 January.

The 150 BHWs were an accumulated number of trainees of five batches who have undergone extensive training, lectures, and demonstration from October to December last year on TESDA’s Barangay Health Services NC II. The program aims to increase the knowledge and skills in terms of local management in the field of health services of the BHW.

Some skills that BHWs acquired from the short course were applying basic first aid, working within a community development framework, implementing health promotion and community interventions, and immediate response to emergency situations, among others. Eventually, after completing the training course, BHWs were assessed by TESDA staff, and were gauged if they are eligible for the NC II Certification.

In his message, Mayor Wes Gatchalian is a one proud Mayor as 100 percent of the BHWs trainees passed the TESDA assessment.

Gatchalian also shared his future plans for the Barangay Health Workers, “sa ating ALS Building sa Parada, ay pinaparenovate ko po dahil gusto ko na pong magkaroon ng permanenteng eskwelahan para sa mga BHW, hindi lang para sa Valenzuela kundi pang buong Pilipinas.”

On the other hand, 10-year BHW from Barangay Coloong, Ms. Heidie Yongco shared the importance of being a BHW NC II certified,

“Ang training po ay nakatulong po sa amin upang maboost po ang aming confidence, lalo na po ‘pag nag-e-area kami… Kaya nagpapasalamat po kami kay Mayor Wes dahil binigyan po kami ng ganitong magandang programa.”

Alongside the awarding of the NC II certificates, the City Health Office also recognized the continuous satisfactory service of the BHWs who rendered 10, 15, and 20 years of service with Loyalty Certification.

Prior to the recent graduation, the first batch of 31 BHWs also graduated from the same course in 2023. The initiative was in partnership with the Synergeia Foundation and Johnson and Johnson. The City Government through its City Health Office are now planning the next batches of BHW trainees that will undergo the Tesda course to cover all the 328 barangay health workers in the City.

The unceasing support to all the Health Workers reflects the commitment of the City Government to upholding the best quality, professional, and efficient health services to every Pamilyang Valenzuelano.

Also gracing the event were Vice Mayor Lorie Natividad-Borja, City Health Officer Dr. Marthony Basco, BHW Medical Coordinator Dr. Michael Joseph Co, and City Barangay Nutrition Workers.