St. Luke's launches robotic surgical system

Dubbed "the world's most advanced robotic surgical system," the St. Luke's Medical Center launched the da Vinci XI.

SLMC is the first medical institution in the country to acquire the latest version of the da Vinci XI.

"The eagle has landed is a very famous quotation so I think we can claim that the eagle has landed in the Philippines and it has landed first in St. Luke's Medical Center," Dr. Dennis Serrano, President and CEO of SLMC, said during the launch of the da Vinci at SLMC Bonifacio Global City on Monday night.

According to the SLMC, the state-of-the-art platform allows surgeons to perform complex operations with enhanced precision and control, leading to improved patient outcomes.

"When they decided to buy the first robot way back in 2010, there was no precondition of a return on investment because it was really an investment to science, it was an investment to the care of patients, and it was also a testament to the dedication of St. Luke's to push cutting edge technology," Serrano continued.

"We were the first hospital to recover the investment and now we are the first hospital to get the XI," he added.

The system offers 3D high-definition visualization, providing surgeons with a crystal-clear view of the surgical site.

Moreover, the robotic-assisted system facilitates smaller incisions, resulting in reduced scarring, less blood loss, and shorter recovery times for patients.

It also offers a wide range of applications across various surgical specialties, allowing SLMC to "provide comprehensive care for a diverse set of patient needs."