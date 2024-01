LATEST

NBI-BRO escorts one of Bicol's most wanted

LOOK: The National Bureau of Investigation-Bicol Regional Office escorted Ruel Cabrillas, one of the most wanted in the Bicol region, on Tuesday, 30 January 2024 at the NBI office in Quezon City. The suspect was allegedly responsible for the killings of Gilbert Quinzon and Glen Quinzon who went missing on 6 June 2021, and also an alleged member of Gilbert Concepcion’s group responsible for the killings of approximately thirty (30) purported police assets in Libon Albay.