IBP goes to the province

In a policy decision much welcomed by its publics, the Integrated Bar of the Philippines leadership left the comfort of their national office to embark on a new tack — conducting meetings of the Board of Governors outside Metro Manila.

Observers see this as a more democratic move that will bring the IBP closer to its members and local chapters. It is one of the innovations in the blueprint being pursued by its new leadership. The move dovetails with one of the pillars of a democratic institution, i.e., to be accessible to its members from whom it draws its life and raison d’ etre.

With this strategic move, issues and concerns of local lawyers are directly and personally conveyed to the national leadership which could address them pronto. This will no doubt promote a healthy relationship between the national office and its chapters.

The board actualized this program last week when it went to Cagayan de Oro City.

Before that, they had hied off to Marawi City for a look-see around the devastated city and to meet with local leaders and off the bar. The delegation was led by National President Antonio “Tony” Pido who had a very special reason for the side trip to Marawi.

In his speech before a “Pagana Maranao,” a feast fit for royalty, which was graciously tendered by Governor Mamintal “Bombit” Adiong and attended by select personalities of Lanao del Sur, Pido turned emotionally nostalgic recalling how his family once lived among the Maranaws in Marawi for years. He referred to Marawi as Dansalan which was the city’s old name before it was chartered.

A merienda-cena for the entourage was hosted by Sultan Majul Gandamra, himself a lawyer, following another reception sponsored by Sultan Basari Mapupuno, also a lawyer and president of the Mindanao State University, and a welcome party tendered by Regional Manager Masiding Alonto of PhilHealth.

It helped that the Executive Vice President and incoming National President, Allan “Lanz” Panolong, is a favorite son of Lanao del Sur who once served as a Member of the Sangguninang Panlalawigan. The hospitality was a show of support for EVP Panolong that sent a clear message that the city and province will have his back when in 2025 he assumes the national presidency.

Moreover, the fraternal brothers of President Pido in Sigma Rho who are native Maranaws pulled out all the stops to make the visit truly memorable.

Capping the visit was a tour of “ground zero,” the most devastated part of the city that was carpet-bombed by the military hunting down the Maute-Abu Sayyaf group, an affiliate of the Islamic State that aimed to establish a “wilayat” or sub-caliphate in southern Philippines. The militants held out in the city for five months amid intense fighting that inflicted unimaginable damage never before seen in Philippine conflict history — evocative of the recent flattening of infrastructure in Gaza perpetrated by the Israeli war machine.

In Cagayan de Oro, the Board of Governors and officers initiated the roll out of the new Code of Professional Responsibility and Accountability which replaces the old one and makes the IBP more attuned to the zeitgeist of the changing times and space.

According to lawyer Patrick Velez, a member of the IBP Bar Discipline, it was a “sold out” affair that was attended by more than 250 participants composed mainly of members of the bar and other stakeholders. Supreme Court Senior Justice Marvic Leonen was the guest of honor. The Board likewise conducted a formal meeting where matters of importance like the Strategic Plan for Judicial Action of the Supreme Court were discussed. The Commission on Bar Discipline also held a meeting on pending cases.

The breach by the Board of Governors of their comfort zone earned plaudits being “exhibit A” of their resolve to achieve the IBP vision and mission as the guardian of law and justice. The IBP is proving to be up to the challenge of its mandate.

