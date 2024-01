LATEST

DAR, BJMP partnership

LOOK: Department of Agrarian Reform - Undersecretary for Supply Service Office- Rowena Nina O. Taduran (center) and JDIR Chief, BJMP Ruel S. Rivera with Atty. Marvin V. Bernal, Regional Director, and JSSUPT Flory S. Sanchez - Regional Director, BJMPRO-MIMAROPA, and other officials sign the partnership between the Department of Agrarian Reform and Bureau of Jail Management and Penology.