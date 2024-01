LATEST

Protesters protest alternative media 'crackdown'

LOOK: An activist group stages a protest in front of National Telecommunication Commission head office on Sen. Miriam Defensor-Santiago Ave., Quezon City on Monday, 29 January, to assail the blocking of alternative media sites such as Bulatlat and Pinoy Weekly, among others. The group also called on the UN Special Rapporteur to examine what it decried was the lack of freedom of expression in the Philippines.|(Photos by Analy Labor)