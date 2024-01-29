Discover talent that shines in Boracay

The Philippines is famous for its breathtaking destinations, which attract millions of tourists to its islands every year. But more than the natural beauty of its land and sea, the country is also rich with people blessed with talents—most of which go on to be recognized globally.

It’s this God-given bounty that Discovery Shores Boracay seeks to further nurture as it organized the first-ever Malay Hip Hop Dance Competition and the Malay Idol, an inter-barangay talent contest. These talent contests organized by the resort seek to “celebrate and appreciate the talented locals of our communities,” said Erwin Lopez, Discovery Shores Boracay’s hotel manager.

The talent competitions were held on 21-22 December 2023, with the Malay Idol singing competition happening on the first night and the Malay Hip Hop Dance Competition on the second night.

During his welcome speech at the event, Aklan, Boracay Mayor Frolibar Bautista thanked Discovery Shores Boracay for putting together the event, “as it is one way to discover new talent.”

“This is commendable and well-appreciated as this is the first time we had this event for our barangays,” the mayor said.

In his speech, Bautista also highlighted improvements in the local tourism industry, mentioning that Boracay continues to witness economic recovery. He reported that the island had received 2 million tourist arrivals as of 15 December 2023, and is hoping for its continuous growth in 2024.

The Malay Idol and the Malay Hip Hop Dance Competition were met with enjoyment from the seven participating residential barangays. The top three placers for both categories received trophies and cash prizes.

“The success of the very first Malay Idol and Malay Hip Hop Dance Competition is an achievement we owe to the guests and communities that gave us, Discovery Shores Boracay, a warm welcome. Your overwhelming reception for these events make it highly likely we can have this activity a regular addition to our yearly activities,” said Lopez.

Participants, locals and guests alike also expressed their hope that Malay Idol can be an event that they can look forward to every year, with the addition of more participating communities and barangays.

The very first Malay Idol, Jona Morta, hailed from Barangay Napaan, while the first Malay Hip Hop Dance Champions came from Barangay Caticlan.

The two talent competitions were organized by Discovery Shores Boracay as part of the resort’s 16th-anniversary celebration. These events were the resort’s way of thanking the island for supporting and embracing Discovery Shores Boracay from the very first day it opened its doors in Boracay.

Discovery Shores Boracay, is a sprawling beachfront luxury resort located at the island’s White Beach in Station 1.