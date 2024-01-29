Bong Go meets with soldiers in Mati City, Davao Oriental

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on National Defense, visited the 66th Infantry Battalion in Barangay Dawan in Mati City, Davao Oriental on Friday, January 26, where he personally checked the situation of the soldiers stationed in the said area.

In his address, Go highlighted the significant contributions of the soldiers in ensuring the safety of the community. He lauded their bravery and heroism in protecting the community, acknowledging the challenges and risks they face in the line of duty.

Go further assured the troops of his continuous support, emphasizing that they could approach him anytime. He stressed his commitment to championing their cause and being of service to them, in recognition of their valiant efforts to safeguard the lives of Filipinos.

Reflecting on the tenure of former president Rodrigo Duterte, Senator Go noted the significant strides made in improving the welfare of uniformed personnel. One of the key achievements during Duterte's administration, with Go as the Special Assistant to the President at the time, was the doubling of salaries for uniformed personnel.

This increase was not only a gesture of appreciation but also a concrete measure to enhance the well-being and morale of these public servants, said Go.

“Noong 2018, dinoble namin ni dating Pangulong Duterte ang sweldo ng entry position ng ating mga sundalo. At kapag mayroong encounter noon sa Jolo, kahit saan, (kahit) sa Basilan pinupuntahan talaga namin yan ni former President Duterte dahil masakit sa akin tuwing may namamatay na sundalo, naiiwan ang pamilya,” shared Go.

“Sa totoo lang ayaw ko po ng giyera. Kung maaari lang po gusto ko ng kapayapaan. Pero syempre uunahin po namin ang kapakanan ng ating mga sundalo. Dapat po suportahan natin ang ating sundalo. Iyan po ang ginawa namin noong panahon ni former president Duterte,” he added.

Go took a moment to express his gratitude towards President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr. for his continued support of the Filipino soldiers.

He acknowledged President Marcos' efforts in ensuring that the welfare and needs of the armed forces remain a priority, thereby sustaining the momentum of support initiated during the previous administration.

“Nagpapasalamat din po ako sa kasalukuyang administration ni President Bongbong Marcos sa pagpapatuloy ng suporta rin po sa ating kasundalohan, uniformed personnel,” Go expressed.

“May boses po kayo sa Senado… Kahit isa lang ako ipaglalaban ko po kayo sa Senado. Naiintindihan ko po ang inyong trabaho. Kaya nga kami umabot ng sampung beses sa Marawi sa panahon ng giyera. Kayo po ang hero sa panahon noon. Kayo po ang nagbuwis ng buhay, ‘yung iba sa inyo nasaktan. So nandirito lang po ako na inyong senador na handang magserbisyo rin po sa inyo. Handa rin po akong magpakamatay para sa sundalo,” he continued.

As part of his legislative work, Go co-authored Republic Act 11549, a significant legislation that revises the minimum height standards for candidates applying to various law enforcement agencies. This includes the Philippine National Police (PNP), the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP), and the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP).

The lawmaker has also proposed Senate Bill No. 422, which is designed to offer free legal aid to members of the armed forces and police who encounter legal challenges stemming from their official responsibilities. Understanding the considerable burdens borne by these uniformed officers, the senator highlighted the necessity of providing them with adequate legal assistance, as long as their actions are in compliance with the law.

Earlier, Go has expressed his disapproval of the proposed mandatory contributions from active and retired personnel to fund their pensions, highlighting the financial burden it would place on them: "Hindi po ako sang-ayon sa pag-obliga sa mga nasa active service at retired na magbayad ng mandatory contribution."

Go vividly illustrated the impact of these contributions on the personnel, equating the deduction to a significant commodity, "’Yung ikakaltas sa sundalo katumbas na po ‘yan ng halos isang sakong bigas."

The senator expressed that he is firmly against any proposed pension reform that may negatively impact the entitlements of both active and retired members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the Philippine National Police, and other uniformed personnel. He underscored the importance of recognizing the years they have dedicated to serving and safeguarding the nation.

“Huwag n’yo po akong ituring na senador. Ituring n’yo po ako na parang kasamahan lang sa gobyerno. Magkasama tayo, ‘wag kayong mahiya sa akin. Kung ano po ang maitutulong ko sa abot ng aking makakaya ay tutulong po ako at magseserbisyo sa inyo. So kami ang dapat na magpasalamat sa inyo. Sa mga sundalo, salamat sa inyong serbisyo,” underlined Go.

“Mga sundalo tandaan natin, minsan lang tayo dadaan sa mundong ito. Kung ano pong kabutihan o tulong na pwede nating gawin sa ating kapwa ay gawin na natin ngayon dahil hindi na tayo babalik sa mundong ito. Ako ang inyong Senador kuya Bong Go, patuloy na magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat. Dahil ako po ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao, serbisyo po yan sa Diyos,” he concluded.

On the same day, Go was in Mati City where he attended the groundbreaking of the Super Health Center in Barangay Dawan. He also witnessed the turnover of the firetrucks for the local government of Cateel and Lupon by the BFP.