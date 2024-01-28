MIBF back in September

Bibliophiles, rejoice.

The Manila International Book Fair, the largest and the longest-running book fair in the Philippines, is set to return to the SMX Convention Center from 11 to 15 September.

Schedule of activities and ticket prices will be announced in the coming days.

Last year’s MIBF saw esteemed Filipino artists headline four days of literary activities including book signings and meet-and-greets. National Artist for Film and Broadcast Arts Ricky Lee held a book signing session while Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach showcased her debut novel Queen of the Universe via a meet-and-greet session with Fully Booked and Tuttle Publishing.

MIBF 2023 drew spotlight on Filipina authors Mae Coyiuto (Chloe and the Kaishao Boys); Gail Villanueva (My Fate According to the Butterfly; Sugar and Spite; Lulu Sinagtala; Writing in Color); Caris Avendaño Cruz (Marikit and the Ocean of Stars); and Thea Guanzon (The Hurricane Wars; Star Wars Return of the Jedi: From a Certain Point of View).

Comic creators Kevin Eric Raymundo, known as Tarantadong Kalbo, Bambi Amago, Roland Amago, Al Santos, Jap Mikel, Macoy & Cy Vendivil, J. Philip Ignacio; and author Kim Soo-hyun of the bestselling books I Decided to Live as Me and Being Comfortable Without Effort also took center stage at last year’s book fair.

Book signings by different publishing houses and poetry readings were also held during the five-day affair. Exhibitors include book printers, foreign publishers, embassies, art and craft suppliers, artist groups, tech businesses, paper suppliers and libraries.

MIBF is organized by Primetrade Asia Inc. in partnership with Asian Catholic Communicators Inc., Book Development Association of the Philippines, Philippine Booksellers Association of the Philippines and Overseas Publishers Representatives Association of the Philippines.