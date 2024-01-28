MECO kicks off organic farming trainings

The Manila Economic and Cultural Office has rolled out its first-ever training program in organic farming for overseas Filipino workers, immigrants and students in Taiwan which is in line with the Marcos administration’s effort to boost local food production.

In a statement, the MECO said that it has introduced the program to equip OFWs and Filipino immigrants and students in Taiwan with skills in modern organic farming which will benefit them as they return to the country.

“In this manner, perhaps slowly, we hope to contribute to increasing our domestic food production and improve the lives of our OFWs, immigrants, and students once they are back in the country,” said MECO chairperson Silvestre Bello III.

The agency added that learnings OFWs would get from the training would “provide the opportunity for an alternative livelihood that has the potential for agri-business especially for those who are going home for good.”

The first batch of trainees, consisting of 15 OFWs and nine Filipino immigrants and students, underwent a two-day experiential training on a farm in Kaohsiung City in Taiwan.

The training provided immersive and hands-on experience in agri-technologies, agri-education and agri-entrepreneurship.

The training program is a joint undertaking of the MECO Kaohsiung Extension Office and the Migrant Workers Office in partnership with Kaohsiung-based AgriGaia Social Enterprise International Ltd.