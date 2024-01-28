King Charles III spends third day in London hospital after prostate surgery

Queen Camilla visited her husband King Charles III again in hospital Sunday, his third day at a central London clinic where he has undergone corrective prostate surgery.

Charles, 75, was admitted to The London Clinic on Friday after officials took the unusual step of disclosing that he had an enlarged prostate although the condition was benign.

Camilla left the hospital in a black Audi at around 3:10 pm (1510 GMT). A small crowd of well-wishers gathered on the pavement as she departed.

The king's daughter-in-law is also currently at the clinic following abdominal surgery.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, 42, who is the wife of heir to the throne Prince William is on her 13th day of an expected two-week stay.

The king's announcement has prompted a surge in internet searches for the term "enlarged prostate" on the state-run National Health Service website.

The charity Prostate Cancer UK said it had seen a more than 100 percent increase in people using its online risk checker on Thursday compared with Wednesday.

"The nature of these things (is) if it becomes public knowledge it will lead to more men seeking help. That's a good thing," said consultant urological surgeon Ian Eardley.