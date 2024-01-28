Clavano: War on crime, reform for criminals

The Department of Justice under the administration of President Ferdinand “Bongbong: Marcos Jr. is embarking on a series of ambitious reforms aimed at improving the delivery of justice for all Filipinos. Justice Assistant Secretary and spokesperson Jose Dominic Clavano IV outlined these initiatives in a recent interview, highlighting the department’s commitment to digitalization, decongestion of jails, and a stronger focus on human rights.

The priority is on efficiency and transparency through digitalization. The DoJ has committed the digitalization of its attached agencies, such as the Land Registration Authority, or LRA, the Bureau of Immigration, or BI, and the Parole and Probation Authority, or PPA. This move aims to streamline processes, reduce human intervention, and ultimately, improve efficiency and transparency within the justice system.

“We are behind,” Clavano readily admitted. “It is a must that we streamline processes and reduce human intervention. The goal of digitalization is efficiency and instant access to justice.”

There is also the need to address jail congestion through regionalization. Another major challenge facing the DoJ is the severe overcrowding in its jail facilities. To address this issue, the department is actively pursuing regionalization efforts, aiming to establish more jails throughout the country.

“The current seven facilities are simply not enough,” Clavano explained. “That’s why it is called Bureau of Corrections. The priority should be reformation. Reform would be hard with congested jails. Their living conditions are not good. We must build, better and more.”

Another priority area must be the empowering of prosecutors and strengthening the case for justice.

The DoJ is also implementing a significant reform in the role of prosecutors. Previously, law enforcement agencies solely handled crime scene investigation and evidence gathering. Prosecutors, on the other hand, would only review the gathered evidence and decide whether to file a case based on probable cause.

Under the new initiative, prosecutors will be present at crime scenes from the outset, lending their legal expertise to ensure that evidence is collected and preserved effectively. This shift is expected to lead to stronger cases and potentially higher conviction rates.

“Perhaps, the most groundbreaking reform of the Department involves the role of prosecutors and its effect on the conviction rate,” Clavano said.

Investing in rehabilitation,

livelihood programs

The DoJ recognizes that simply incarcerating individuals is not enough. To truly break the cycle of crime, the department is committed to providing inmates with opportunities for rehabilitation and livelihood training. This includes establishing modern and well-equipped regional jails that can effectively administer reform programs and equip inmates with marketable skills.

“It is not enough that inmates are in jail, without the chance for reform,” Clavano emphasized. “While in prison, they should learn new skills or livelihood knowhow to make them productive when they are released.”

The Marcos administration has also placed a strong emphasis on collaboration and inclusivity in its approach to justice reform.

The DoJ has actively engaged with civil society organizations, or CSOs, and the Commission on Human Rights to gain valuable insights and foster a more open and transparent dialogue.

“Ever since the start of the Secretary’s term, he has engaged in non-stop dialogue with the different Civil Society Organizations who align with his views and offer assistance to his plans,” Clavano said.

Furthermore, the department has established a dedicated Human Rights Office within its headquarters to ensure the effective implementation of human rights policies and address concerns raised by the CHR.

Protecting vulnerable populations

The DoJ is also taking concrete steps to protect vulnerable populations, such as victims of crime and human trafficking. The Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking plays a crucial role in this effort, working alongside CSOs specializing in victim care and prevention.

“It’s war,” Clavano declared, referring to the fight against human trafficking. “Syndicates collect huge amounts of money from human trafficking. We have to break down the syndicate by effective implementation of the laws.”

Raising public awareness and educating Filipinos about the early warning signs of human trafficking is another key aspect of the department’s strategy. By empowering individuals to recognize and report potential cases, the DoJ hopes to prevent this heinous crime from happening in the first place.

Building trust, transparency

Finally, the DoJ recognizes the importance of transparency and accountability in building public trust in the justice system. Under Secretary Remulla’s leadership, the department has adopted a policy of open communication with the media, actively engaging with journalists and welcoming constructive criticism.

“Secretary Remulla has never shied away from the media,” Clavano said.