LATEST

Slight adjustment in electricity rate

LOOK: Meralco Industrial Engineering Services Corporation personnel check the electric meter along Martinez St. in Mandaluyong City, on Saturday, 27 January. Following last month's significant rate reduction, Meralco announced a slight upward adjustment of P0. 0846 per kWh in the January electricity rate. This brings the overall rate for a typical household to P11. 3430 per kWh this month from P11. | (Photos / Analy Labor)