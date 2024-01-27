LATEST

Self-rated poverty rate slightly down

LOOK: An overview of Brgy. Pineda Pasig City seen from flyover connecting BGC to Pasig on Saturday, 27 January. In the fourth quarter of 2023, self-rated poverty slightly went down, according to OCTA Research, though the survey also showed more Filipinos experiencing hunger. Based on the survey, the latest self-rated poverty rate was due to the increase among respondents in Mindanao combined with declines among those in the Visayas and Metro Manila. Self-rated poverty was highest in Mindanao at 68 percent (from 58 percent), followed by the Visayas at 47 percent (from 59 percent), balance Luzon at 38 percent (from 37 percent) and Metro Manila at 28 percent (from 41 percent). (Photos / Analy Labor)