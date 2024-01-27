Light rains to persist over Phl due to Amihan

Cloudy skies with light rains are expected in different parts of the country due to the Northeast Monsoon, or Amihan, reported by the state weather bureau PAGASA on Saturday.

Based on their forecast, Amihan will bring cloudy skies with light rains to Quezon, Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, Caraga Region, and Davao Oriental, but is seen to have no significant impact.

Amihan will also bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains to Metro Manila and the rest of the country in the next 24 hours, which is also seen to cause no significant impact.

Meanwhile, the wind speed forecast for southern Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao's northern and eastern sections is strong and moving northeastward, and coastal waters will be rough.

The rest of the country is expected to have moderate to strong winds moving northeastward, while coastal waters will be moderate to rough.

No tropical cyclone is also expected in the next three to five days, and there is no low-pressure area within or outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility to be monitored, which can potentially be a typhoon, said PAGASA.

Metro Manila’s estimated minimum temperature is 19 degrees Celsius; 10 degrees Celsius for Baguio; 17 degrees Celsius for Laoag; 16 degrees Celsius for Tugegarao; 17 degrees Celsius for Tagaytay; and 21 degrees Celsius for Legazpi.

Sunrise is expected at 6:25 a.m. and sunset at 5:52 p.m.