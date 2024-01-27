Go Negosyo responds to First Lady’s LAB For All

Go Negosyo met with First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos last 23 January 2024 to express its support and explore how the non-profit can contribute to her Lingap at Alagang Bayanihan For All initiative to bring primary services closer to Filipinos.

Go Negosyo founder Joey Concepcion said that it will support by helping the LAB For All beneficiaries, especially the women of the communities, gain access to the means to become entrepreneurs. “The provision of primary healthcare services goes hand-in-hand with giving people the ability to continually care for themselves and their families,” said Concepcion.

“The whole-of-government approach depends on the successful collaboration between the government and the private sector, and we are ready to respond,” he said.

Several national government agencies are involved in the LAB For All caravan, including the Public Attorney’s Office, the Department of Health, the Department of Agriculture, and TESDA. The LAB For All caravan has been rolled out in several towns and cities nationwide.