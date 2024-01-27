Baguio records chilly 9°C temp

The temperature in Baguio City shivered to its coldest this Amihan season after registering a chilly 9.8 degrees Celsius, the state weather bureau PAGASA reported on Saturday.

According to the city’s public information office, the temperature in the municipality at 5 a.m. was at 10.4 °C but further plunged to 9.8°C as of 8:00 a.m.

Based on PAGASA’s earlier weather forecast, Baguio’s estimated minimum temperature is 10 degrees Celsius.

On Friday, the said northern Luzon city also recorded its coldest temperature at 12.2 degrees Celsius at 6:30 a.m.

Residents and tourists are advised to dress warmly.