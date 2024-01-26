Phl Navy ramps up HADR efforts

The Philippines has been ramping up efforts to ensure the country will have more effective humanitarian assistance and disaster response, a top Navy official highlighted the 9th Multilateral Maritime Key Leadership Engagement this week.

Philippine Navy Flag Officer In Command, VAdm. Toribio Adaci Jr. said enhancing HADR among partner countries must also be crucial to boosting international relations.

Adaci, along with other Chief of Navies and Key Naval Leaders from the Indo-Pacific region, discussed how are they going to upgrade their HADR partnerships.

They also tackled possible resolutions they could initiate together to address HADR challenges.

During the meeting, Adaci emphasized the Philippine government’s ongoing coordination, collaboration, and collective responses to HADR, noting that there are “important aspects of international relations.”

This year’s Key Leadership Engagement, hosted by United States Pacific Fellet Commander Adm. Samuel Paparo, revolved around the “unique and significant opportunity” for the like-minded Navies in the Indo-Pacific region to gather similar resolve in their mutual challenges, share respective insights and increase awareness about pressing maritime issues.

As the country’s primary maritime defense force, the Philippine Navy regularly engages international counterparts to promote international law and commitment to a rules-based order.