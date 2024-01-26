NDA, DepEd kick off milk program for learners

The Department of Education, with support from the National Dairy Authority, launched the School Mental Health Program and commenced the School-Based Milk Feeding Program to fight undernutrition among students while benefiting local dairy farmers.

On Wednesday, the SBFP began at Esteban Abada Elementary School in Quezon City with the event themed “Batang Matatag: Nourishing Mind and Strengthening Bodies.”

Among the key officials who graced the event was Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte, who, in her speech, stressed the importance of good mental and physical health for effective learning and expressed the department’s commitment to making students healthier while at the same time promoting the patronage of fresh milk from local dairy farmers.

Hence, DepEd also launched the “Lakas sa Gatas” campaign.

“For the school-based feeding programs for FY 2024, the DepEd has doubled the budget to Php 11.7 billion. The department also announced an extension of feeding days from 120 to 220, emphasizing the accessibility of all program components, including hot meals, nutritious food products, and milk," the NDA said.

“According to the SBFP Evaluation and Feedback Survey, 57% of learners became enthusiastic and energetic after the program, 52% experienced weight gain, and 51% strengthened their immune systems.”

NDA Administrator Dr. Gabriel Lagamayo supported the program, saying that it would be a great livelihood boost for local dairy farmers, who he said had been augmenting operations to meet the program's milk demand.

“We believe that a well-nourished mind and body is a key determinant of academic success. Fresh milk consumption offers a scientifically proven avenue to enhance students’ cognitive abilities and academic performance. In line with our vision of increasing milk sufficiency, we also aim to raise a new generation of fresh milk drinkers.”