Milestone Mindanao-Visayas Interconnection Project now open

President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. leads the historic switch-on of the Mindanao-Visayas Interconnection Project, along with Energy Secretary Raphael Lotilla and National Grid Corporation of the Philippines President Anthony Almeda during the Ceremonial Energization and Declaration of Commercial Operations of the Mindanao-Visayas Interconnection Transmission Line, at the Kalayaan Hall of Malacañang Palace on Friday, 26 January 2024.

Also in attendance during the event are House Speaker Martin Romualdez, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, Special Assistant to the President Antonio Lagdameo Jr. and businessman Henry Sy Jr.

(Photos by Yummie Dingding / PPA POOL)