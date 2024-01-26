LATEST

Kris's health battle gets tougher

LOOK: Kris Aquino gives further updates about her health condition. On her latest Instagram story, the Queen of All Media shared that she is currently suffering from clogged sinus passages, and as she tries her very best to remain strong while undergoing medical procedures, the battle gets more difficult each day. The inner child in her talked to her mom, the late former President Cory Aquino, to give her a portion of the latter's courage and ability to surrender to God's will during these trying times.