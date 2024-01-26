Fleeting years

SEOUL, South Korea — The train ride from Seoul to Busan was a breeze, taking a little over two hours on the super sleek KTX (Korean Train Express) bullet train — a modern classic — zipping travelers from north to south in no time flat.

It’s nothing like that crazy 2016 Korean flick “Train to Busan” where a man (Gong Yoo), his daughter, and other passengers get trapped on a speeding train with zombies running wild in South Korea. It wasn’t a zombie apocalypse that suddenly broke out in the country and threatened the safety of passengers.

The journey to Busan with my kids was brimming with excitement as we zoomed toward South Korea’s second largest city. I have always yearned to see the sparkle of excitement as they beheld new sights and immersed themselves in unfamiliar cultures, knowing that these experiences would shape their perspectives and enrich their souls.

When it comes to exploring new destinations and soaking up the vibes, it’s all about finding your perfect match. If you thrive in the bustling energy of a metropolis, Seoul is where it’s at. But if you’re more into that laid-back coastal allure, then Busan is calling your name.

This large 770.17 square-kilometer port city is a charm with a unique blend of urban energy, natural beauty, and rich cultural heritage — home to 3,477,000 people.

It’s a seamless walk (except for our luggage), moving from one train line to another, all under one roof. There is no need to brave the elements or endure a scorching midday sun — just a stroll through the shops, with friendly directions to guide the way, like a well-choreographed performance for the first-time traveler.

If only we could embrace this seamless travel experience as part of the Filipino way. If not for the canceled Luzon and Mindanao train projects, we might have eagerly anticipated the same convenience South Koreans enjoy.

However, the construction of the 33.1-kilometer Metro Manila Subway from Valenzuela to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, connecting 17 stations and a depot, is close to the realization of the Philippines’ first mass underground transport system.

A project proposed by the Department of Transportation and approved by the National Economic and Development Authority’s Investment Coordination Committee, the subway is part of the Duterte Administration’s Build, Build, Build program that started in February 2019.

Hopefully, phase one is set to wrap up by 2025, and by July 2027, the entire project will be something to be proud of. It’s poised to be quite similar, if not equally impressive, to the Seoul Metropolitan Subway system, which includes 23 rapid transit, light metro, commuter rail, and people mover lines — an extensive network reaching rural areas over 100 km away from the capital.

Staying in a gem of a city like Busan, thinking about life and how fast it goes by, I realized the need to make the most of every moment. Hearing my kids laughing and playing, I knew I did right to grab the chance to go on an adventure with them while I still have the energy.

Never mind the long uphill and downhill walks because spending quality time together, exploring new places, and enjoying fun activities strengthen family bonds and create cherished moments. The chance to take my kids on a journey, see the world through their eyes, and share in their wonder is fleeting.

It hit me that I should take advantage of my good health now because who knows what tomorrow may bring. The clock whispered a reminder that tomorrow’s health might not mirror today’s vigor.

As I stand at the crossroads of time, I gaze upon the fleeting years, realizing that the hourglass of life is slowly emptying. With the laughter of my children echoing in my mind, I grasp the elusive moments before they slip through my fingers like grains of sand.