7 passengers in capsized boat saved

The Philippine Coast Guard on Friday rescued seven passengers of a capsized motorbanca in the vicinity waters off Isla Verde, Roxas, Palawan.

In its report, the PCG' said its BRP Melchora Aquino (MRRV-9702) led the search and rescue operation.

Coast Guard personnel provided immediate medical assistance to those rescued individuals with injuries.

Further, the PCG operatives also assisted those passengers who needed further medical support.

According to the Coast Guard District Palawan, the rescued individuals went missing yesterday, 25 January 2024, when their motorbanca capsized due to strong winds and rough seas while underway from Barangay Calandagan en route to Poblacion, Araceli, Palawan.

They were transported to Puerto Princesa City and were turned over to the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office for further assistance.