POSH Guerlain Spa elevates well-being

The meeting of two houses

Guerlain has been an expert in beauty since 1939, with the creation of one of the very first beauty salons in the world — at 68 avenue des Champs-Élysées in Paris. Every treatment is designed to be a multi-sensory experience, a moment outside the bounds of time, as if suspended.

Constantly being perfected, this know-how shines through in all the Guerlain spas on every continent.

For each destination, Guerlain offers its signature and latest creations, as well as exclusive treatments crafted in harmony with the atmosphere, culture and activities of the location.

Today, by teaming up with the Beau-Rivage Palace, Guerlain is joining forces with one of the most prestigious hotels in the world.

For over 160 years, the Beau-Rivage Palace, a legendary destination featuring elegant neo-classical architecture, has hosted some of the world’s greatest stars, royalty, politicians, artists and sportsmen and women — Charlie Chaplin, Nelson Mandela, Dalai Lama and Elton John, to name but a few.

Ideally located on Lake Geneva, and extraordinarily spacious and elegant, it became a holiday destination for the high society, and — to this day — remains the place to be for those seeking a stay in a timeless and rejuvenating setting.