P145K agri-damage registered in Davao due to shear line

Due to heavy rains and flooding induced by the shear line, damage to agriculture in the Davao region has reached a value of P145,435,917, according to the Department of Agriculture.

Based on the agency’s initial assessment, at least 6,300 farmers were affected, injuring 8,000 hectares of plantations.

The affected provinces were Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte, Davao Oriental, and Davao City.

DA-11 Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Focal Joedel Leliza said on the estimated amount, P108,618,117.36 was recorded as rice field loss; P31,350,110.58 in high-value crops; P5,376,489.79 for corn; and P91,200 for livestock.

“This data will fluctuate; either it will get higher or reduce, depending on the additional validation. Because to date, there are still submerged areas, particularly vegetative areas, vegetative areas could still thrive once the water dries,” Leliza said, adding that the recent shear line-induced rains somehow benefited the region's crops as they are experiencing the effects of the El Nino phenomenon.

Leliza assured the affected farmers that the department would provide intervention such as buffer stocking, request assistance through the government’s Quick Response Fund, and seek additional budget from the National Disaster and Management Council if necessary.