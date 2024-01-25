Meralco's communication excellence shines at the 20th Philippine Quill Awards

Manila Electric Company (Meralco) Vice President and Head of Corporate Communications Joe R. Zaldarriaga and One Meralco Foundation (OMF) President Jeffrey O. Tarayao led the Meralco contingent that emerged as one of the top winners at the 20th Philippine Quill Awards, bagging a total of 28 Excellence and Merit trophies—the most number of awards among entrant companies.

The power distributor was recognized for its exemplary communications programs centered on sustainability, corporate social responsibility, innovation, and public service.

"Being acknowledged for these achievements is truly a great honor, motivating us to forge ahead with programs and initiatives that profoundly impact our customers' lives and contribute significantly to the public good," said Zaldarriaga.

Meralco made Philippine Quill history when it won the “Company of the Year” award for three years in a row and is the only one to win the coveted award four times.

At the recently held awarding ceremony, Meralco was honored as the “Company of the Year” 1st runner up.

Organized by IABC Philippines, the Philippine Quill Awards is considered the country’s most prestigious awards program in the field of business communication – emphasizing the excellent use of communication in achieving goals and in making a difference in society.