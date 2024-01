LATEST

Lavender Ring: Support for cancer survivors begins with smiles, makeup

The Official Media Launch of “Lavender Ring: Makeup & Photos with Smiles” at LuxIn The Flow, BGC on 25 January 2024. Lavender Ring is a worldwide CSR effort of Shiseido for World Cancer Day, aiming to inspire hope for people who have survived cancer and are finding their way to being their old selves again. | via Pauline Pascual