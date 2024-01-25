First Lady, DSWD exec, other gov’t officials roll out ‘LAB 4 All’ in Vigan City

First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos, joined by Department of Social Welfare and Development Assistant Secretary for Regional Operations under the Operations Group Paul Ledesma and other government officials, brings free medical consultations, medicines, and other health services to the residents of Vigan City on Tuesday (23 January) through her LAB For All Project.

Vigan City is the third locality to have benefited from the LAB for All project of the First Lady in the entire Region 1 (Ilocos Region).

The LAB for All Project, which stands for Laboratoryo, Konsulta at Gamot Para sa Lahat, was initiated by the First Lady in partnership with the local government units, other national government agencies, and private partners to provide health care services to the vulnerable and disadvantaged populations.

During the event, some 1,285 beneficiaries receive Family Food Packs and Php2,000 in financial support from DSWD Field Office-1 (Ilocos Region) through the agency’s Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation.

Aside from Asst. Sec. Ledesma, joining the First Lady are Commission on Higher Education Chairman J. Prospero De Vera III, Public Attorneys Office Chief Atty. Persida Acosta, Technical Education and Skills Development Authority Dir Gen. Suharto Mangudadatu, Food and Drug Administration Dir Gen. Dr. Samuel Zacate, and Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) President and CEO Emmanuel Ledesma Jr.

Attending from the LGUs are Ilocos Sur Governor Jeremias Singson, Vice Gov. Jerry Singson, and Heritage City of Vigan Mayor Bonito Singson.

Integrated Philippine Association of Optometrists, Inc. Dr. Charlie Ho and AstraZeneca Philippines President Lotis Ramin are also in the rollout of the LAB for All.