32K Negros Oriental farmers to receive P161M cash aid

Following their mandate of boosting the country’s agricultural economy and improving the lives of farmers and fisherfolk through constant support, the Department of Agriculture will be extending at least P161 million in financial aid to more than 32,000 farmers in Negros Oriental starting in February.

DA Provincial Agriculture Technology Coordinating Officer Alejandro Rafal said that the cash has already been downloaded to the province and is ready for distribution to the farmers through the different local government units.

Each beneficiary will be given P5,000 each.

He said that the amount was from last year’s grants, which only arrived in the last week of December. The office is currently awaiting the final validation lists of the beneficiaries due to possible changes brought about by farmers being delisted, having relocated, or no longer farming.

At present, nearly 20,000 farmers have already been verified. Last year, around 32,200 rice farmers also received similar cash aid.

Besides the cash assistance, the agency will also provide the farmer-beneficiaries with rice seed fertilizers and pieces of machinery to ensure quality farming and higher crop productivity.