Seeing from PUV driver's point of view

LOOK: Jeric Tuazo, 51, owner of a public utility jeepney with a Makati-Leon Guinto route, makes the most of his time by painting the name of the San Andres Cooperative, to which he belongs, on his jeepney unit while his unit falls under the number coding day on Wednesday, 24 January 2024. He stated that in order to survive, he must comply with the government's order that all jeepney drivers and operators be required to form or join a cooperative or a corporation as part of the national government's PUV modernization program. He added that his daily earnings from driving range between P600 to 700, and that he must feed four children. Meanwhile, a spokesperson of the Department of Transportation recently indicated that consolidating will also provide transportation workers with a more secure salary system, social security benefits, and a better chance of obtaining loans to purchase modernized jeepneys.