Phl Navy transfers counter-piracy command to Brazilian Navy

The Philippine Navy on Wednesday it has officially turned over the multinational counter-piracy task force leadership to the Brazilian Navy.

In a change-of-command ceremony at the United States Navy base in Manama, Bahrain on 23 January, PN Captain Mateo Carido officially relinquished his duties and responsibilities as the Commander of Combined Task Force or CTF-151 to Brazilian Navy Rear Adm. Antonio Braz de Souza.

The Philippine Navy team composed of seven officers, headed by Carido, took the helm of CTF 151 from the Republic of Korea Navy on 21 August 2023. They were supported by officers and enlisted personnel from different Combined Maritime Forces or CMF member countries like Australia, Brazil, Bahrain, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, South Korea, Spain, Singapore, Thailand, and Turkey.

In his remarks during the ceremonial turnover, Carido highlighted some of the accomplishments of the CTF 151 and his entire team’s experiences in commanding the task force.

“With these humble accomplishments of the CTF 151, on behalf of the Philippine Navy, we would like to express our sincerest gratitude for the trust and confidence you have given us. To my team, thank you so much for your dedication and full support to the Philippine-led CTF 151, indeed, we are ready, together!,” he said.

CMF Deputy Commander, Commo. Mark Anderson of the Royal Navy lauded the accomplishments of the Philippine Navy in its stint in CTF 151—“whose tenure has been marked with achievements and outstanding contributions to the CMF.”

“Capt. Carido, you have led an exceptional task force staff with utmost dedication. Your team has served with great professionalism and skill in enhancing key relationships by strengthening ties with international organizations and the global shipping industry,” Anderson said.

CTF 151 is one of five operational task forces under CMF, a multi-national naval partnership of 39 nations, which promotes security, stability, and prosperity across approximately 3.2 million square miles of international waters, encompassing some of the world’s most important shipping lanes.