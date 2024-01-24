DivinaLaw wins top Quill award

In recognition of DivinaLaw’s dedication, innovation, and global standards in communication, the firm was bestowed the top honors in the recently concluded 20th Philippine Quill Awards.

The firm received the Award of Excellence for communication management for its Corporate Social Responsibility program "Dulog Legal." Some of the Excellence awardees were companies such as PLDT, Smart Communications, Bank of the Philippine Islands, MERALCO, Security Bank, Light Rail Manila Corporation, and Nestle Philippines. DivinaLaw is the only law firm among the roster of winners.

Dulog Legal is DivinaLaw's free legal clinic which aims to assist Filipinos with limited or no access to professional legal services. The firm has conducted free legal clinics in Malabon and Caloocan.

The firm previously received merit awards for the DivinaLaw 2020 Pandemic Webinar Series and the #IAmDivinaLaw video campaign during the 19th Philippine Quill Awards.

The Philippine Quill is the country’s most prestigious award in the field of business communication. Awardees are recognized for their exemplary communication research, programs, skills, and creative work. It is organized by the International Association of Business Communicators, an association of top business, industrial and organization communicators and professionals.

Photo shows DivinaLaw Managing Partner Atty. Nilo T. Divina and the firm’s Corporate Affairs team.

