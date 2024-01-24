Breaking the brass ceiling

In the realm of military leadership, the top brass have traditionally been an old boys’ club, complete with camouflage-patterned suits and a camaraderie built around who can grow the bushiest mustache.

However, in an era where the gender norms are being challenged like never before, the prospect of women donning those suits adorned with the coveted stars and eagles of the Armed Forces of the Philippines is no longer far-fetched.

Many have expressed apprehension that calls for more women soldiers to serve in combat jobs may open the pipeline for the so-called “weaker sex” to go on to achieve leadership roles in the military.

Only recently, a Navy woman became the first female skipper to command a Philippine Navy warship. She had also served as the first female commander of a Philippine contingent to a United Nations peacekeeping force. She also made history as the first female star-ranked naval officer.

Several other women are serving and defending the country from security threats. This is because the AFP acknowledges that being a soldier knows no bounds, even for a woman.

Earlier last week, the AFP installed its new spokesperson, Col. Francel Margareth Padilla, the first female soldier to hold such a critical post in the military organization.

Imagine a scenario where a no-nonsense female general takes the reins, steering the AFP with a mix of precision and sass that leaves even the most battle-hardened soldiers wondering if they should salute or snap their fingers in approval.

Firstly, let’s acknowledge the fact that women have been breaking barriers in various fields for years. We’ve seen them conquering boardrooms, dominating sports arenas, and even venturing into the untamed wilderness of male-dominated comedy clubs.

The idea of a woman leading the AFP is merely the next logical step in this unstoppable march toward gender equality.

Do we hear the naysayers grumbling about how the military is no place for women? Some might argue that the top brass positions require a certain machismo, an ability to growl orders and quote Sun Tzu while holding a stoic expression. Well, women can be just as stoic, if not more, and the art of growling orders is not confined to any specific gender. Ask those who have such wives.

Let’s not forget the undeniable benefits of having a woman at the helm. She could revolutionize the AFP by introducing mandatory team-building exercises involving spa days and tactical manicures.

Imagine soldiers storming the battlefield with perfectly buffed nails, sending a strong message to the enemy that they mean business, beauty, and breaking down stereotypes.

Some might argue that women lack the physical prowess required for top military positions. Well, excuse us while we roll our eyes. Have you seen the intensity of a woman juggling a career, family, and societal expectations? The ability to multitask and manage chaos is practically a super power, and last time I checked, those qualities are quite handy in the fast-paced world of military decision-making.

Sure, the traditionalists might fear that a lady general would introduce a touch of elegance to the rigid military protocol. Perhaps she’ll suggest color-coded battle plans or mandate that all grenades must be accessorized to match the uniform. But let’s not forget that a little flair never hurt anyone, and a stylishly executed military operation is just as effective as a stoic one.

In all seriousness, the idea of women reaching the top ranks in the AFP is not about injecting femininity into a bastion of masculinity. It’s about recognizing that leadership qualities are not confined to gender norms. The AFP, like any organization, can only benefit from diversity in thought, experience, and perspective.

The possibility of women becoming the top brass in the AFP is not just plausible but downright inevitable. A lady general might be fictional for now, but her spirit embodies the changing tide of gender dynamics. It’s time to break the brass ceiling, not with a sledgehammer, but with a strategic and impeccably executed plan.

Who says the military can’t be both fierce and fabulous? The future of the AFP might just be a shade of lipstick away from a paradigm shift.

