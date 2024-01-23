PBBM reaffirms commitment to safeguarding Phl territory

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. reaffirmed his commitment to safeguarding the Philippines' territory, saying that the nation will rebuff any attempts to "trample our sacred shores."

During the 125th anniversary of the first Philippine Republic on Tuesday, Marcos promised to uphold the legacy of the nation's founding fathers by honoring the sacrifices made by our forefathers.

“To those who ‘trample our sacred shores,’ the Spirit of Malolos commands us to resist you, for the territory our forefathers fought for is unconquerable,” said Marcos in his speech.

He also emphasized that freedom is still under attack and that he would not back down from his position of not allowing the country to cede even a single inch of its territory.

Despite not specifying whether he was referring to a particular scenario, Marcos' remarks come amid tensions with China as Beijing continues to encroach upon the West Philippine Sea.

"The fight continues up to this day, because while the great cause of freedom endures, it still faces threats, some shocking, some subtle, but all met with the same resolve," Marcos said.

Marcos further emphasized that the government is unrelenting in its efforts to secure peace from all quarters, as chaos cannot support freedom.

He then urged the public to remain inspired and persistently overcome the challenges hindering the nation's path to progress, drawing strength from the historical achievements of our founding fathers.

Formed following the ratification of the Malolos Constitution in 1899, the First Philippine Republic emerged as the inaugural Constitutional Republic in Asia, serving as a source of inspiration for other republics in the region.

Recently, Malacañang officially designated January 23, 2024, as a special non-working day in Bulacan. Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, through Proclamation No. 428, announced that on this specific date, Bulacan would observe the 125th anniversary of the inauguration of the First Philippine Republic, which occurred at the Barasoain Church.

The National Historical Commission of the Philippines underscores the significance of Malolos Republic Day, highlighting its role in commemorating the country's recognition as an independent nation and Asia's pioneer republic.