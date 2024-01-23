PBBM addresses threats to national security, orders restructuring of NICA

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ordered the restructuring of the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency to address changing threats to national security and promote national interest.

Malacañang issued Executive Order No. 54 on Tuesday, which underscored the need to adapt to changing threats and ensure a more vigorous intelligence collection to maintain national security.

"There is a need to reorganize the NICA (which was created through EO 246 [s. 1987]) to adapt to the evolving threats to national security and ensure a more vigorous intelligence collection, intensify internal and external coordination with foreign and domestic counterparts, and prepare intelligence and security assessments and estimates using data analytics," the document signed by the president through Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin read.

Hence, Malacañang said the government would establish the Office of the Deputy Director General for Cyber and Emerging Threats to guide NICA's planning, oversight, and coordination of counterintelligence and countermeasures against cybersecurity threats, weapons of mass destruction, and other emerging threats.

Marcos will appoint a deputy director general, along with directors responsible for Counterintelligence and Security, as well as Cyberintelligence and Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction under ODDG.

The NICA will also possess the authority to be summoned by Constitutional bodies, the judiciary, and both Houses of Congress to consolidate information and/or intelligence. It will coordinate with relevant government agencies to oversee national activities related to intelligence and/or investigation in matters of national security.

The financial needs for executing the Executive Order will be covered by utilizing existing and accessible appropriations of the NICA.