Only Philippine courts operating under Philippine laws can judge former president Duterte — SBG

Senator Bong Go, in an ambush interview on Sunday, 21 January, after aiding fire victims in Cebu City before joining the Sinulog Festivities, emphasized that the Philippines still maintains a strong, independent, and working judicial system which should not be undermined by any foreign entity.

Go underscored the importance of national sovereignty in judicial matters. He articulated his viewpoint clearly, saying, "Gaya ng previous position ko, only Philippine courts operating under Philippine laws can judge former president Duterte."

This was in response to questions about the International Criminal Court's investigation into the anti-narcotics campaign during the term of former president Rodrigo Duterte.

He further elaborated on the competence of the Philippine legal system. "Ibig kong sabihin dito, we have a working judicial system," he said, advocating for local adjudication over international intervention.

Reflecting on the term of Duterte, Go invited the public to recall and assess the situation during his administration. "Kayo po ang humusga kung nakakalakad ang mga kababayan natin nang tahimik at ligtas nung panahon ni dating Pangulong Duterte," he urged.

Go's comments come amidst discussions on the ICC's possible probe into the Duterte administration's war on drugs despite the country having withdrawn from the ICC in March 2019.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., maintaining his stance, has already expressed doubts about ICC’s jurisdiction and the sovereignty issues it raises.

"Simple lang para sa akin. Simple lang naman ‘yang isyung ‘yan. Hindi naman siguro tama na ang mga tiga-labas, mga dayuhan ang magsasabi sa atin kung sino iimbestigahan ng pulis natin, sino aarestuhin ng pulis natin, sinong ikukulong ng pulis natin. Hindi naman siguro tama ‘yun," President Marcos Jr. previously stated, echoing sentiments of national jurisdiction over internal affairs.

Meanwhile, Go has underscored former president Duterte's efforts in maintaining peace and security in the country during his term.

"Ginawa ni dating pangulong Duterte ang lahat para po sa ating mga anak para hindi masaktan. Siya po ang nag-restore ng peace and order sa ating bansa," he said.

"Buhay nya po ang kanyang itinaya para po sa kinabukasan ng ating mga kababayan. So para po sa akin, Pilipino po ang dapat humusga sa kapwa Pilipino," Go concluded.