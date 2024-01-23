DA optimistic on MisOr port project

The Department of Agriculture is confident about the outcome of the newly-launched infrastructure port project in Misamis Oriental which is expected to boost to the country’s agricultural production and a major step towards ensuring food security and access to affordable commodities.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. said that once the Lagonglong Port in Barangay Poblacion is completed, it will foster processing industries and expand factories and other value-adding facilities.

“I’ve seen that happen, and I’ve done it in Papua New Guinea, Indonesia and other areas in the Western Pacific where we built ports,” Laurel said during the groundbreaking ceremony.

According to the DA, the port will feature storage facilities and new technology catering to both foreign and local cargo, including perishable goods, which will guarantee the quality of raw and agricultural goods, enhance the efficiency of production logistics, increase Mindanao’s trade capacity and create more jobs for the people.