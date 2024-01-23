DA optimistic about Misamis Oriental port project

The Department of Agriculture is confident about the outcome of the newly launched infrastructure port project in Misamis Oriental, which they see as a big boost to the country's agricultural production and a major step towards ensuring food security and access to affordable commodities.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel, Jr., said that once the Lagonglong Port in Barangay Poblacion is completed, it will foster processing industries and expand factories and other value-adding facilities.

“I've seen that happen, and I've done it in Papua New Guinea, Indonesia, and other areas in the Western Pacific where we built ports,” Laurel said on Sunday during the groundbreaking ceremony, also graced by Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri and Agriculture Usec. Roger Navarro.

According to DA, the port will feature storage facilities and new technology catering to both foreign and local cargo, including perishable goods, which will guarantee the quality of raw and agricultural goods, enhance the efficiency of production logistics, increase Mindanao’s trade capacity, and create more jobs for the people.

“We should build more ports like this. This is critical to the modernization of our country,” said the DA key official. “This port, once finished, I believe will reduce feed costs by at least 2.5%, or as much as 5%. It will reduce the cost of fertilizers also by 5%, maybe, or as much as 10%, depending on the price.”

The project is a private commercial port that will cost P4 billion to complete. P1.4 billion will be spent for the first phase, which will have an annual output capacity of 3.3 million metric tons of bulk cargo, said the agency.

It is due for completion in March 2025.