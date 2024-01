LATEST

CACDAC LEADS CLOSURE OF UNAUTHORIZED TRAVEL AGENCY

LOOK: Department of Migrant Workers OIC Hans Leo Cacdac, together with other officials, put a closure sign to the entrance of a travel agency identified as Legalconnect Travel Consultancy Services at Brgy Veterans Village in Quezon City on 23 January 2024. The travel agency was operating and recruiting OFWs without a proper license.