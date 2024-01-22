Some areas in Eastern Visayas positive for red tide

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources warned the public that shellfish harvested from some coastal waters of Eastern Visayas are unsafe for human consumption after testing positive for parasitic shellfish poisoning or toxic red tide.

The agency reported on Sunday that shellfish meat samples collected from San Pedro Bay in Basey and Matarinao Bay covering the coastal wasters of General Macarthur, Quinapondan, Hernani and Salcedo are positive for red tide.

All types of Acetes sp. or alamang in the said areas are also poisonous. The public is urged not to harvest, sell, buy or eat the aquaculture products harvested in the mentioned areas.

Meanwhile, seawater samples collected from Cancabato Bay in Tacloban City, the coastal waters of Guiuan, Eastern Samar, Irong-irong Bay in Catbalogan and the coastal waters of Biliran Island remained positive for Pyrodinium bahamense, a toxic microorganism that causes PSP, said the BFAR. Thus, a local red tide warning is in effect in these areas.

Fish, squid, shrimp and crabs in these areas, on the other hand, are safe for eating provided that they are fresh and washed thoroughly, and internal organs, including gills and intestines, are removed before cooking.