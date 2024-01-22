2 Davao groups get P1-M worth of livelihood aid

DAVAO CITY — The Department of Labor and Employment in Davao Region (DOLE-11) turned over livelihood grants to two associations from this city worth P1 million last week.

In a statement Monday, the assistance was intended for the Water Refilling Station project of the MRRD (Moral Recovery, Restoration, and Development) Eagles Association (P577,022) and the school supplies and photocopy services project to the MRRD Women’s Association (P499,900).

MRRD was anchored in Presidential Proclamation No. 61, which declared moral recovery and enjoined active participation from all sectors.

The MRRD Eagles Association, registered with DOLE since November 2021, has 52 members while the MRRD Women’s Association has 27 members.

Lawyer Randolf Pensoy, regional director of DOLE-11, said both associations emerged as initiatives from the Barangay Council of Pampanga during the pandemic, intending to enhance the quality of living for its members through business ventures that serve as financial aid.

“Your commitment to enhancing the well-being of your members through sustainable projects has paid off. This achievement not only reflects the dedication and hard work of your association but also showcases the positive impact it will have on the lives of those involved,” he said, adding that, the grants will empower their community and contribute to the overall economic development of the region.

Through the DOLE Integrated Livelihood Program (DILP), Pensoy said DOLE-11 chose to support the water refilling station, school supplies, and photocopy services projects because of their charitable intentions of providing quality water and school supplies to households and schools in their communities.

“Congratulations for securing the livelihood grants and we thank you for your commitment to creating opportunities for sustainable livelihoods which align with DOLE’s shared goal of fostering economic growth and empowerment at the grassroots level,” he added.