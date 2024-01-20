Fuel price surge up next week

A slight fuel price increase is awaiting motorists next week for both gasoline and diesel.

Petroleum company Unioil in its forecast on Saturday said that from 23-29 January, diesel is seen to spike by P0.70 to P0.90 per liter.

On the other hand, gasoline will increase by P0.90 to P1.10 per liter.

This was due to the escalation of tensions in the Middle East and the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Country or OPEC’s strong growth expectations for oil demand in 2024-2025, according to Department of Energy director Rodela Romero.